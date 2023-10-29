PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened its new Provo location today, Oct. 29, at 1025 S. University Ave.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Provo Chamber of Commerce will take place tomorrow, Oct. 30, at 10:30 a.m.

Jason Ingermanson, franchise owner, said their focus on premium menu items, genuine hospitality, and fast, friendly services makes them a desirable lunch and dinner choice for those who live, work, and attend school in the area.

He said the new Freddy’s location will be a convenient stop for Brigham Young University students and staff, as well as for area shoppers and movie-goers from Provo Towne Center.

“We take pride in being a part of the community and being a good neighbor to residents and surrounding businesses,” Ingermanson said.

The non-profit group Early Learning Essentials will reportedly receive 10 percent of all regular and large-size frozen custard treat sales through Nov. 28 at this Provo location.

Freddy’s has more than 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. There are seven locations in Utah, in Draper, Midvale, Ogden, St. George, Vernal, West Valley City, and now Provo.