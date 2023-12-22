SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City is now home to a new collective record shop, bringing Utah’s music community together and opening up the doors to some rare finds for collectors.

Fountain Records, located at 202 E 500 S — in the building that formerly hosted Canella’s restaurant — is a gathering space for both local music lovers and citygoers alike.

Over the summer, Fountain began as a pop-up shop for record enthusiasts called 3UP. Nestled in Salt Lake with collaboration from 3Hive of Provo, the location was a huge success.

“We got feedback that it was a good idea from a lot of people. They liked the concept and that it was inclusive,” says Adam Terry, owner of the shop and founder of Fountain AVM , a multi-media art and record label. “We had a focus on live music, listening parties, and release parties, so it gave people something to do…”

Now, with plenty of new fans both from Utah and beyond, Fountain Records has a permanent location in the heart of Salt Lake City.

Walking through its doors, the space is more reminiscent of a trendy lounge than a storefront.

Fountain Records goes further than a place to find unique music, including various couches that line the perimeter, as well as an impressive set of speakers and a turntable echoing vinyl classics from the back.

Downstairs, a private area welcomes visitors as a laid-back gathering place, complete with spacious seating, tables, chess sets, and a record player. And by early 2024, music lovers can also relax with a sip from Nica Joe’s on-site espresso.

The shop is equipped with numerous instruments and, according to Terry, will regularly feature an assortment of local musicians jamming out together for visitors during the day and for after-hours events.

The walls of Fountain Records are adorned with curated records, putting various exclusive finds in the spotlight, courtesy of participating vendors.

This shop, unlike others in the state, operates as a cooperative/consignment — also referred to as a collective — where over a dozen different vendors and collectors will contribute their most sought-after records to be sold within Fountain Records.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Terry mentions these vendors are “some of the deepest record collectors ever” who are “world-renowned in record collectives” and source from around the country. This cooperative platform, supported by such established contributors, is said to open up even more rare finds for music fans on the hunt for hidden gems.

“We inspire [people] to look and discover records [they] never knew about,” says Terry.