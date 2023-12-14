TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains information about sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 1-(888)-421-1100.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A former Utah County therapist charged last month with 10 counts of sexual abuse is now facing another abuse charge, but this time the victim was a child and the alleged crime happened more than 15 years ago.

Scott Dale Owen, 64, was arrested in November after a standoff with tactical units from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office who negotiated Owen’s surrender. On Thursday, he was charged with another count of sexual abuse dating back to 2007, when the alleged victim was a teenager.

Owen is now facing a total of 11 charges in connection to the alleged sexual abuse of three of his former patients.

Provo police said they began investigating Owen following a pattern of abuse detailed in the media. On Aug. 3, The Salt Lake Tribune published an investigation wherein several of Owen’s former patients, many of whom were gay members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, claimed he touched them inappropriately in therapy sessions.

Initial court documents charged him with six counts of object rape and four counts of forcible sodomy in connection to the alleged abuse of two male minors in 2017 and 2010. The victims told police he had used his position as a therapist and their religious leader to coerce them into sexual behavior during therapy sessions to help them “be cured.”

The most recent charge is in connection to a female victim who was 13 years of age at the time of the alleged offense. She said she was in a therapy session with him when he inappropriately touched her saying his “religious authority would pass from him into her and make her not feel sad,” documents say.

Utah County investigators said they had interviewed 12 victims who claimed they were sexually abused by Owen, according to documents filed in November. Charges have currently been filed in connection to three victims. Police said in November they believe additional cases involving Owen are probable.

“Dr. Owen used his position as a therapist to coerce the victims into engaging in kissing, cuddling, and sexual touching during therapy sessions,” the documents say.

In the wake of the story, the Salt Lake Tribune further reported that Canyon Counseling, the Provo business Owen had co-owned, closed soon after severing ties with him. The former therapist had allegedly built a reputation over two decades as a specialist who helps gay men in the Utah-based church.