RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) — Mayor Trent Staggs announced today that Blair Barfuss, former Utah State University police chief, will be leading the Riverton Police Department.

“Chief Barfuss will come to Riverton with a wealth of law enforcement experience,” Staggs said. “His servant leadership style and commitment to community-oriented policing make him an ideal person to lead the Riverton Police Department.”

Barfuss’ appointment as chief of police will become official following ratification by the Riverton City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Barfuss announced earlier this month he will be stepping down as chief of police at the Utah State University on Friday, Feb. 17, citing family health issues.

“I am sad to leave just as I began seeing significant positive changes made by everyone in our department,” Barfuss said. “I cannot speak more highly of our officers, the university administration, staff, faculty, and our Aggie community. I love Utah State University, and I will greatly miss being here.”

Before joining USU in 2022, Barfuss served as chief of police and director of public safety at Utah Tech University for four years. He graduated from the FBI National Academy and holds a master’s degree in human resources from Utah State University and a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College.

“It is an honor to be selected to lead the Riverton Police Department,” Barfuss said. “I look forward to serving the residents of Riverton and ensuring the Riverton Police Department’s commitment to service and community continues.”

He has over 20 years of experience in serving the Utah community. A majority of Barfuss’ law enforcement career was spent holding a variety of leadership roles at the West Valley Police Department, including a training unit commander, patrol watch commander, detective sergeant, administrative sergeant, patrol sergeant, and SWAT team leader.

Barfuss will be leading a team of 36 sworn officers and four civilian staff members at the Riverton Police Department.