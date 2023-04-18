SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A former University of Utah football player has been convicted and sentenced in a 2019 rape case.

Sione Kaihau Lund, 24, was found guilty of attempted forcible sodomy, a third-degree felony. As part of a plea deal, Lund was sentenced to pay over $1,400 in restitution and will spend 30 days in jail with a one-day credit for time spent. Lund will also serve 48 months on probation with an early termination possible after 24 months.

The charges came after Lund and a woman went to his bedroom during a party at his house around the time of his birthday in 2019. The woman told police she and Lund were alone on his bed when he turned off the lights.

According to charging documents, the sexual encounter began consensual, though the woman told Lund they could not have sex, which he assured her they wouldn’t. Charging documents say the encounter got heated until she told Lund to stop while he held onto her.

“[The woman] stated that Lund was being aggressive and hurting her,” said charging documents. “She immediately told Lund to ‘stop’ over and over, but Lund kept going.”

The woman eventually was able to get away, got dressed, grabbed her belongings, and left the house.

Lund admitted to police at the time to throwing a party with friends and that he and the woman had consensual oral sex, but nothing beyond that. Lund was initially charged with first-degree felony charges of rape and forcible sodomy, for which he plead not guilty.

At the time Lund played for the University of Utah football team as a linebacker. He was suspended indefinitely in 2020 after charges were brought forth against him.

In January 2023, Lund changed his plea to accept the aforementioned plea deal.