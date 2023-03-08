SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) –A former teacher is accused of sexually abusing a family member. The case dates back to the 90s and is extremely graphic, involving a child under the age of 10.

While South Jordan Police are not releasing any information on the case, ABC4 obtained court documents that show Stephen Flink as well as his Wife, Cynthia Flink face child sex abuse charges.

According to court documents, the abuse started with the couple showing the child sex toys. It later escalated to the child performing oral sex on Stephen, as well as using an object to rape the child.

That report also states a witness overheard the victim confront Stephen. That witness told police Stephen told the victim he was “just teaching” the victim.

For decades Stephen taught elementary school for the Jordan School District. His last position was at Midas Creek Elementary from 2007 to 2014.

ABC4 reached out to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill to ask if there are any more possible victims. Gill released the following statement:

“To any victim, we want them to know that it is not their fault, they are not alone and we have resources and community partners here to help,” said Gill.

At this time there are no allegations of sexual abuse that occurred within the Jordan School District. However, a district spokesperson told ABC4 News South Jordan Police contacted them about the abuse on Monday… almost two months after charges were filed, and nearly a week after ABC4 first contacted the police department. The police allegedly asked if there could be more victims given his teaching background.