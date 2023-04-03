SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Sandy Fire Captain has been sentenced after pleading guilty to recording teen girls and distributing child sex abuse materials.

Clinton McKee, 45, previously faced 14 second-degree felony counts of exploitation of a minor and six counts of voyeurism, ranging from a third-degree felony to Class A misdemeanor. As part of his plea deal, McKee pleaded guilty to eight of the felony charges and two misdemeanors with the remaining 10 being dismissed with prejudice. In addition, six of the eight second-degree felony exploitation of a minor charges were amended to third-degree felonies.

McKee was arrested in March 2022 after he was caught recording teen girls and distributing child sex abuse materials. He had formerly served as the Sandy Fire Department Captain but was immediately placed on leave at the start of the investigation.

Authorities had received a cyber tip of McKee’s crimes in January 2022. The Internet Crimes Against Children task force investigated the tip, leading to an account connected to McKee.

McKee admitted to viewing and distributing child pornography as well as placing cameras in his wife’s salon when underaged teen girls would get a spray tan or costume fitting. He said he would remove the cameras after the appointment and keep those videos for his own viewing pleasure, according to arrest documents.

McKee could face a maximum of 20 years in prison after he was sentenced from one to 15 years on seven of the felony counts to run concurrently and an additional zero to five years for the eighth count, which will run consecutive to the other seven.

He was also sentenced to 364 days in jail for both the misdemeanor counts of voyeurism. McKee will be awarded a credit of 385 days for his time already served in jail.