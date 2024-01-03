SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A former pilot accused of threatening to shoot a plane’s captain is scheduled to appear at a Salt Lake Federal District Court on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Former Delta Airlines First Officer Jonathan R. Dunn, 42, of Rapid City, North Dakota, threatened to shoot a plane’s captain during a flight from Atlanta to Salt Lake City on Aug. 22, 2022, if that captain diverted the flight because of a passenger who needed medical attention, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dunn, a former federal flight deck officer, was authorized by TSA to carry a firearm on the flight deck for security purposes. During the flight, a passenger had a medical issue. The flight’s captain advised Dunn that the flight could be diverted to Grand Junction, Colorado, if the passenger’s condition worsened.



Dunn allegedly objected this plan, describing in detail how he would shoot the captain multiple times for “going crazy,” and later explained he had to shoot all the rounds he possessed because the captain was “still twitching,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors say Dunn is charged with interference with a flight crew. His initial court appearance on the indictment is scheduled for Jan. 4 at 3 p.m. before a U.S. magistrate judge in Salt Lake City.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General is investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Kennedy of the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.