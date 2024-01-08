SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A former Utah city attorney is serving just under a year in jail after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a relative. According to county prosecutors, the deal will save the victim from having to testify in a trial.

Joe Wrona, a longtime city attorney for Park City, pleaded guilty in November to forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and incest, a third-degree felony.

On Friday, Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik sentenced him to 1 to 15 years in prison for the abuse charge and 0-5 years in prison for the incest charge.

However, as part of a plea deal, the sentences were suspended, and Wrona was ordered to serve 364 days in the Summit County Jail, starting immediately.

Wrona must also serve 48 months probation, register as a sex offender, and not have contact with the victim for the rest of his life, the Summit County Attorney’s Office said.

If the judge had decided to vary from the deal, Wrona’s guilty pleas would have been withdrawn and the case would again be set for trial.

County Attorney Margaret Olson said that without the deal, the alternative would have been to present the case to a jury.

“This would have required hours — if not days — of excruciatingly painful testimony by the survivor of Mr. Wrona’s crimes and would have subjected her to cross-examination on that testimony,” she said. “The testimony and details of the crimes would then have become public.”

Olson added: “The County Attorney’s Office will not sacrifice the emotional and mental wellness of an already-traumatized human being on the altar of public cries for maximum penalties.”

Wrona, 60, was initially charged with first-degree felony rape in 2022. According to court documents, Wrona sexually assaulted an adult female relative in a Park City apartment. He initially pleaded not guilty.

Last month, prosecutors filed to amend the rape charge to the lesser count of forcible sexual abuse. As part of the plea bargain, Wrona pleaded guilty to the amended charge with the understanding his prison sentences would be suspended and he’d serve a year in jail.



If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.