SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A former Utah city attorney pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing a relative.

Joe Wrona changed his initial not-guilty plea after prosecutors in Summit County amended the felony rape charge to forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and incest, a third-degree felony, court documents show.

Under the felony rape charge, Wrona would have faced up to life in prison, had he been found guilty at trial.

As part of the plea agreement, the court will impose concurrent suspended prison sentences and place Wrona on probation for the statutory term, Third District Judge Richard Mrazik said at a virtual hearing.

However, Wrona will have to serve a year in the county jail, starting on the day of his sentencing, which is slated for Jan. 5.

Wrona, 60, was initially charged with felony rape in 2022. According to court documents, he was accused of sexually assaulting an adult female relative. Prosecutors filed to amend the charge last week.

According to the Park Record, Wrona was a longtime city attorney for Park City. About a year before being charged, Wrona had retired from practicing law, the news site reported.