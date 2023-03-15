MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Utah Dept. of Corrections Officer has been sentenced after being charged with two felonies of enticing a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl into sex.

Victor Smith, 56, was found guilty in December 2022 of attempted sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony, and enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony.

On March 1, 2023, a Utah County judge sentenced Smith to at least six years and up to life in the Utah State Prison.

Smith was found guilty of using an internet app to talk to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl in November 2021. During the conversation, Smith started having sexually explicit conversations with the “girl” before arranging a meetup at a local park or a mall.

When he arrived at the meeting location, police took Smith into custody.

Upon his arrest, the Utah Dept. of Corrections said they were aware of the situation and said Smith’s behavior is not tolerated. The department put Smith on immediate administrative leave after the arrest.