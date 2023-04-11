SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Local rock fans have reason to rejoice as Foo Fighters have just confirmed six new dates for their upcoming 2023 tour, with a performance in Utah this summer.

As part of 25 announced concert dates around the globe, Foo Fighters will be headlining in West Valley City when they arrive at USANA Amphitheatre on August 8.

During their Utah show, the band will be supported on stage by fellow rock group The Breeders.

Established as a solo project in 1994 by singer Dave Grohl — who first found fame as the drummer for iconic band Nirvana — Foo Fighters took the rock music world by storm with a debut album the following year. Soon after, the band would quickly start selling out concert venues and stadiums across the nation.

Spanning the last three decades, they’ve amassed an impressive collection of hit releases including “Everlong,” “The Pretender,” “Best of You,” and “Learn to Fly” — among many others. Overall, their music has earned them 15 GRAMMY Awards and 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

This upcoming concert series will mark the band’s much-anticipated return to touring after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. With a world of support behind Foo Fighters, fans here in Utah will surely be embracing the group when they make it to USANA Amphitheatre.

Pre-sale tickets are now available through Thursday, April 13, at 10 p.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment program.

General tickets will be available to the public beginning on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time.