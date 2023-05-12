SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — This Sunday is Mother’s Day, and according to flower shop owners, it’s a very busy time for them.

“Mother’s Day is so crazy,” Marsha Nielsen, owner of Garden of Elegance said.

According to her, May is an especially packed month for flower shops with graduation, weddings, and especially Mother’s Day.

Owners say they prepare in advance to make sure everything is ready to help you find the perfect bouquet. They’ve got tons of flowers to choose from.

“Lilies tulips hydrangea, roses, a lot this year is spring bunches,” Nielson said.

Another flower shop, Lux Floral and Design said they give the gift of experience for Mother’s Day. They hold Mother’s Day classes where people can sign up to spend time with their mom, eat good food, and make a bouquet together.

Colleen Hanson, owner of Lux Floral and Design said she loves the events.

“I love meeting new people, hearing their stories, just spending time getting to know all these moms and kids, and enjoying arranging flowers. I love it,” Hanson said.

Nielson said Mother’s Day brings in a bigger influx than Valentine’s Day. According to Nielson, Garden of Elegance usually makes around 30-40 arrangements a day, but for Mother’s Day, it’s closer to 300.

“I love making moms happy,” Nielson said. “That’s the day we celebrate them and love them, to them doing this extra care for them really makes it special.”

Both flower shop owners said they would be happy to accommodate guests for any holiday. Lux Floral and Design is located in Salt Lake City, and Garden of Elegance is located in Murray.