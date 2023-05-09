SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — For Salt Lake County, it appears flooding risk will remain high for the next couple of months as the county mayor declared an extension of the local state of emergency.

The original state of emergency, which was set to expire after 30 days, was declared on April 13. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson extended the declaration four days before it was set to expire as the county continues to deal with high flood risk.

This extension will last another 30 days until June 13, however, the SLCo Flood Control expects to be on high alert until early July, according to the county’s press release.

“While our systems and infrastructure are in place to handle our normal year-to-year averages, we cannot possibly predict the outcomes of a historic, natural event and this emergency declaration gives us additional resources to respond,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said.

A state of emergency “allows the county to mobilize all available resources to address the current flood conditions,” the release said. It also allows the county to seek additional help from the state and federal governments.

The flooding is a direct result of the record-breaking snowpack Utah received this past season, as increasing temperatures melt the snow into rivers and streams.

While the county is working to provide resources to the county, officials say residents also need to be on high alert and prepare to protect people and property.

Officials recommend extra caution around rivers and streams, particularly with children and pets, as the rising water levels can cause fast and deep water conditions. To see what resources are available to residents and ways to protect your property, click here.