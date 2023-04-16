A flood advisory has been issued for the Emigration Creek area, placing parts of Salt Lake County on alert.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A flood advisory has been issued for the Emigration Creek area, placing parts of Salt Lake County on alert. The advisory warns of flooding caused by snowmelt and will be in effect from this evening to late Wednesday morning.

What to expect

The current flow of the Emigration Creek is 34 CFS, Cubit Feet per Second, and rising. The forecast indicates that the creek will peak between 9 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday at 125 CFS, which is above the action stage.

On Monday and Tuesday, the peak is expected to be 140 CFS, which is above the flood flow level. Another peak above the flood stage is forecast for Tuesday, Apr. 18, night into Wednesday morning. Action flow is 110 CFS, and flood flow is 130 CFS.

Impacts

The flood advisory warns of minor flood damage that will impact homes and structures along the stream, including areas of the Hogle Zoo. With Emigration Creek located near Salt Lake City, residents in the area are advised to take extra precautions and stay alert.

Precautionary measures

Residents are advised to stay informed about the situation by monitoring local news and weather forecasts. It is recommended that residents avoid traveling through flooded areas, and in case of emergency, dial 911.

It is also essential to stay away from the creek and any other bodies of water as they can be very dangerous during this time.

As always, we will keep you updated here on ABC4.