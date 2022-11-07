SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City and Provo residents will have their holiday packages from Amazon arriving in a new clean-air delivery truck. Amazon has sent a fleet of its new custom electric delivery vehicles (EDVs) to the Utah capital just in time for the holiday season.

Amazon launched the new vehicles during the summer in several cities across the United States. Now as part of the latest expansion to get 100,000 EDVs on the road by 2030, Salt Lake City and Provo join the list of cities with the clean-air fleet.

The all-electric vehicles, designed in partnership with Rivian, an American electric vehicle automaker, are equipped with greater safety features such as automatic emergency braking and 360-degree cameras. The cabins of the vehicles have built-in GPS and navigation to ensure packages get to where they need to go in a timely manner.

Amazon Electric Delivery Vehicle (Courtesy of Amazon)

(Courtesy of Amazon)

(Courtesy of Amazon)

(Courtesy of Amazon)

“Fleet electrification is essential to reaching the world’s zero-emissions goal,” said Jiten Behl, chief growth officer at Rivian. “So, to see our ramp up in production supporting Amazon’s rollout in cities across the country is amazing. Not just for the environment, but also for our teams working hard to get tens of thousands of electric delivery vehicles on the road. They continue to be motivated by our combined mission and the great feedback about the vehicle’s performance quality.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Salt Lake City is known to have some of the worst air quality in the country, thanks in part to the inversion that comes with living in the valley. In 2019, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality indicated oxides of nitrogen, carbon monoxide and particulate matter, all coming from fuel-based vehicles, are major components of pollutants that affect Utah air.

According to Ridester, Amazon delivery employees deliver an average of 250-300 packages a day. Since Amazon opened its same-day delivery facility in Salt Lake City, it’s not uncommon to see delivery trucks with Amazon’s logo on the side driving around the valley.

With the high-demand of packages and the amount of deliveries Amazon drivers make, especially over the holiday season, the new all-electric delivery trucks will be a welcome sight in the Salt Lake Valley.