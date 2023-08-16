SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — As of 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, The Utah County Search and Rescue are working to rescue a family that got stranded on the Fifth Water Hot Springs Trail after flash flooding.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a mom, dad, and four kids aged 5 through 13 are stuck after flash flooding washed out the trail. They had parked at the Fifth Water Trailhead along Sheep Creek but are unable to get back up.

The Utah County SAR is en route to help them get back to the trailhead along Sheep Creek Road. The rescue mission is estimated to take at least one to two hours.

The Fifth Water Hot Springs is a popular destination for families, as it is home to natural hot springs and beautiful scenery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

However, it has had its share of tragedy — along with the recent flash flooding, just four months ago, a man was found deceased at the hot springs, and in December last year, the Utah Health Dept. confirmed the water had toxigenic cyanobacteria.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.