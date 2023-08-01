ALTA, Utah (ABC4) — Residents in Alta, and those looking to travel in Little Cottonwood Canyon are now being warned of imminent flash flooding.

According to National Weather Service, Alta is in a flash flood warning until 7:15 p.m. Residents should move immediately to higher ground, and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

This includes reports of flooding in Hells Gate in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Use caution when driving through Alta. The road is currently covered in water and mud. Crews are working on managing the roadway, according to Alta Central.

National Weather Service in Salt Lake City also issued a statement that said strong winds and thunderstorms would hit the western Uinta Mountains, Northwestern Wasatch, and North Central Utah counties.

Flash Flooding in Alta Utah

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update it as soon as more information becomes available.