SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The first of six trailers for the new Utah Jazz documentary, “Note Worthy: 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball,” which tells the story of the Jazz basketball legacy, has been released.

The documentary, which is reportedly currently in production, explores the legacy of the Jazz from New Orleans to Utah, and their role as a “community unifier,” a release states.

Note Worthy is an “all-access experience that takes fans behind the 50-season legacy of the franchise, through headline-making changes from past decades to the current team and ownership.” The documentary is also anticipated to tell the unwritten story of Jazz’s future, and moving forward while embedded in the heart of Utah’s culture and community.

The documentary is said to provide an insider’s look at the Jazz organization, giving “previously unheard perspectives,” setting the scene for how the franchise evolved over the last 50 seasons.

“The Utah Jazz are where we are today because of our fans, so we are making this film for them as an acknowledgment of every win and heartbreak we have shared on the court, every success we have marked together in the community, and all of the promise that lies ahead for our organization,” said Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz. “We are so excited for our first long-form production with Note Worthy, a new documentary that will be unlike anything Jazz fans have seen before, and we look forward to seeing our fans’ reactions.”

The remaining five trailers will reportedly be put out over the course of this season, with each timed close to one of the Utah Jazz Decade Nights. The full documentary is expected to be released in spring 2024.

Emmy-winning creative agency Heart & Hustle Productions is co-producing the documentary, providing expertise for “telling dynamic, visual stories that intersect with the timeliness of sport and culture,” according to the release.

The film is directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Rashad Floyd, most recently known for directing “Elite Youth,” which tells the story of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League and follows promising athletes through the 2019 Elite Youth Basketball League circuit. He is also the founder of Heart & Hustle Productions.

“The history of the Jazz is crowded with unforgettable personalities, fearless decisions, and transcending moments,” Floyd stated. “Our goal is to honor the legacy of the franchise while cinematically illustrating their vision for the future.”

You can find more information on the Jazz’s 50th season celebration here. You can watch the new trailer for “Note Worthy: 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball” here.