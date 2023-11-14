This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A plane crashed in Provo Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, the Provo Police Department confirmed with ABC4.

Details on the crash are currently extremely limited as it is an ongoing situation. ABC4 has confirmed the plane crashed near Kyhv Peak, formerly known as Squaw Peak, in Provo Canyon. Provo Police Department said Utah County Search and Rescue and the Provo Fire Department have responded and have visual on the plane for any rescue efforts.

Authorities have not released information about the size of the plane that crashed, how many passengers may have been on board, or if there were any injuries.

The public is asked to stay away from the area as access roads are narrow and emergency responders are working.

ABC4 has a crew en route to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.