Sarah Sun, Miss Aspen Hills, was crowned as Miss Utah 2023 on June 11. (Courtesy of Miss Utah Scholarship Organization)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Miss Utah 2023 Competition has come to a close with Sarah Sun, Miss Aspen Hills, now the reigning titleholder and the first Chinese woman to win the Miss Utah crown.

Sun, a second-generation Chinese immigrant, is a student at Brigham Young University studying International Strategy & Diplomacy and is planning on pursuing a Juris Doctorate and MBA from Harvard University, according to a press release.

Sarah Sun, Miss Aspen Hills, was crowned as Miss Utah 2023 on June 11. (Courtesy of Miss Utah Scholarship Organization)

Sarah Sun in her award-winning evening gown. Sarah Sun, Miss Aspen Hills, was crowned as Miss Utah 2023 on June 11. (Courtesy of Miss Utah Scholarship Organization)

Sarah Sun, Miss Aspen Hills, was crowned as Miss Utah 2023 on June 11. (Courtesy of Miss Utah Scholarship Organization)

Sarah Sun playing “La Campanella” for her talent. Sarah Sun, Miss Aspen Hills, was crowned as Miss Utah 2023 on June 11. (Courtesy of Miss Utah Scholarship Organization)

As her initiative, Sun is focusing on “Reducing Recidivism Through Art Education,” meaning she is working on reducing the probability that inmates at the Utah State Prison will re-offend by making art education available to them.

“I’m so excited to serve because I don’t see this as a crown, but as a mission to help people and to love people,” Sun said when giving a speech to the other candidates at the afterparty.

The Miss Utah Competition took place this weekend at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City, starting on Thursday, June 8, and ending Saturday evening, June 10, according to the website.

The 47 contestants were judged in five categories: private interview, onstage conversation, health and fitness, evening gown, and talent. As a classically trained pianist, Sun played “La Campanella” for her talent.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sun will represent Utah at the Miss America Competition later this year.

The Miss Utah Scholarship Organization is part of the Miss America Organization, which is one of the largest scholarship organizations for women in America, according to a press release. The Miss Utah Organization awarded $70,000 in scholarships to contestants this year.