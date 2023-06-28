DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — The Draper City Fire Department responded to a small brush fire on Wednesday, June 28, and said that they believe it was started by fireworks.

Draper City said the fire was next to the Porter Rockwell Trail at 13800 South, which is a firework-prohibited area.

“Despite the precipitation we have received, fire danger remains high as the wet weather has brought additional growth,” Linda Peterson, Communications Director with Draper City said.

According to Peterson, residents and visitors in Draper need to be aware of the restrictions. Firework restriction maps and more information can be found on their website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While no suspects have been identified, the Draper Police Department will be investigating. If anyone has information about the incident, please contact dispatch at 801-840-4000.