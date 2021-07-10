Firefighters respond to commercial fire on State Street in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are still on scene of a structure fire in Salt Lake City that started Saturday night.
Crews were called just after 7 p.m. to 1061 South State Street after smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
Firefighters arrived within minutes to find the property quickly burning and smoke filling the air.
Few details are known at this time, but State Street is currently shut down in both directions at the scene, please avoid the area.
ABC4 will update the story as soon as more information is released.