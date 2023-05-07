SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 2-alarm blaze occurred on the west side of Salt lake City overnight, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Dept.

Battalion Chief Dan Walker, Salt Lake City Fire, says Gold Cross personnel reported the flames after passing by the structure at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 740 South Kilby Ct., where the fire had transferred to the buildings north and south of the original structure.

Walker says the fire was fully-involved upon firefighters’ arrival.

According to the property manager, all three structures were supposed to be vacant, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No further information is currently available.