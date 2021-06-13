Firefighters rescue puppy in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The American Fork Fire & Rescue were in for an adorable surprise after being dispatched to an animal rescue, Sunday afternoon.

On June 13, The American Fork Fire and Rescue were sent out to save a puppy who managed to get it’s head stuck inside a spare tire.

According to officials, when crews arrived on scene, the puppy and it’s mother were very distressed.

“The crew at station 51 quickly jumped into action,” writes the American Fork Fire and Rescue.

Officials say, Firefighter Willmore was able to free the puppy’s head in no time.

After firefighters were able to save the tiny pup from the tire, it was determined that not only was the puppy unharmed but it had also found a new best friend at the same time.