SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) — The two firefighters who suffered from heat exhaustion from a house fire that killed multiple pets and displaced four people on Wednesday, July 19, are expected to recover, according to the Syracuse Fire Department.

The fire took place in a house near W 1175 S S 2100 W in Syracuse around 3:45 p.m. The fire injured one occupant who was treated on the scene and displaced four people who are now “receiving support from family members,” according to officials.

In addition, two firefighters suffered from heat exhaustion, one of which went to the hospital but has since been released. Seven pets were in the home at the time of the fire and only one has been found alive. The rest are assumed to have died during the incident.

Officials say it will take time to determine the cause of the fire due to the extent of the damage to the home.

“Our hearts go out to the residents affected,” fire officials wrote in a post.

Layton City Fire, North Davis Fire District, Clinton City Fire Department, and Hill AFB Fire & Emergency Services all assisted Syracuse Fire during the incident.