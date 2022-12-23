COALVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Firefighters are currently at the scene of a house fire on Huff Creek Road, Coalville.

Crews from the Park City Fire District were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. to assist North Summit Fire Service District. Two fire engines, one water tender, and one ambulance from PCFD responded.

Courtesy of Sean Briley/Park City Fire District

All occupants of the family home were evacuated and have been assessed by medical personnel.

Firefighters are still fighting the fire as of 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.