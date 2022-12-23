COALVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Firefighters are currently at the scene of a house fire on Huff Creek Road, Coalville.
Crews from the Park City Fire District were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. to assist North Summit Fire Service District. Two fire engines, one water tender, and one ambulance from PCFD responded.
All occupants of the family home were evacuated and have been assessed by medical personnel.
Firefighters are still fighting the fire as of 2:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.