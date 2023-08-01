SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Fire and Utah Highway Patrol are working on cleaning up a fatal semi-truck on fire on I-80 westbound.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Dept., the incident started around 9:15 p.m. on I-80 westbound near 1230 East.

There were three to four vehicles involved, including two semi-trucks. And as of 10 p.m., one person has been confirmed dead, according to Sgt. Roden with the UHP.

Drivers should expect significant traffic delays on I-80 in this area between 700 East and Foothill Drive. SLCPD officers are patrolling the area, and blocking traffic, they reported.

