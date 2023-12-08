BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — South Davis Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire in Bountiful Thursday evening.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, fire crews responded to a residential fire in south Bountiful.

Officials said fire personnel were able to quickly knock down the fire, preventing it from spreading throughout the home.

Courtesy of South Davis Metro Fire

Search teams reportedly found an unconscious family pet at the scene, and were able to successfully resuscitate the animal. The owner then took the pet to a veterinary clinic for further evaluation.

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire, officials said.

No further information is available at this time.