DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Draper Fire crews responded to what they are calling a heavy fire in Draper on Friday, June 9.

Personnel, including crews from Sandy Fire, responded to a report of a home fire shortly before 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews reportedly found “heavy fire” on the exterior of the back of the home. The home was recently under renovation and crews “did a great job to confine the major fire damage to the exterior of the home,” a release states.

Authorities say this included a basement and upper floor deck.

The home reportedly sustained “some slight smoke damage” to the inside, however, “no major fire damage” extended into the living space.

The release states that the residents were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector and were able to call 911 and safely evacuate.

“This is another great reminder of how having working smoke detectors in our homes can save lives,” Draper Fire states.

No further information is available at this time.