HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) — A fire tore threw a Holladay home located near East Blue Spruce Drive earlier today, according to Unified Fire Authority.

Officials said no one was injured in the fire and all occupants made it out safely. At this time, officials aren’t sure what started the housefire.

Fire crews were reportedly dispatched to a house fire on the east side of Mill Creek on Sunday, July 9.

Upon arriving on the scene, crews witnessed the fire growing rapidly, causing firefighters to switch to a “defensive fire attack,” as it became unsafe for firefighters to stay inside, according to UFA PIO Kelly Bird.

Crews, through the defensive attack, tackled the fire from various points, including through windows and through holes they cut.

Additionally, Bird said the house had older construction, making it harder for crews to get through.

“There’s a lot of obstacles that they are encountering,” Bird said.

Bird said that according to the fire chief, it is going to be a while until the fire is out, as crews are having a hard time going in and finding out where the root of the fire is.

“At this point, the cause is under investigation, the damages are unknown, but the firefights are doing their best to try to get in there and knock the fire down – it might take a little while though,” Bird said.

Crews tackled this fire in near 100-degree weather.

“We do have a second alarm here, for additional units to trade out the workload, rehydrate, and rest while another crew goes in,” Bird said. “There’s a cycle that goes in to eliminate the threat of overheating or dehydration.”

According to Bird, this home had a lot of trees and shrubbery that impeded firefighters’ ability to get in. He advised homeowners to look at their own homes and see if there is some kind of defensible space they can create to eliminate fire threats.