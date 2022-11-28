SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – For the first time since 2019, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s Festival of Trees will be held in-person at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

The more than 50-year-old event will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3. The Festival of Trees will showcase “beautifully decorated” trees, wreaths, centerpieces, nativity scenes as well as handmade quilts, gingerbread houses, and delicious holiday sweets.

The Festival of Trees will also feature a silent auction where proceeds will support patients at Primary Children’s Hospital and Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Promise.

Doors will open for the Festival of Trees at 10 a.m. every day of the festival and will close at 9 p.m. Wednesday thru Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Ticketing information can be found at the Festival of Trees website.