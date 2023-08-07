TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — Unsuspecting residents on the Wasatch Front may have been rattled by some booms on Monday morning. On X, residents reported their houses shaking in Bluffdale, West Jordan, and Sandy.

Those booms and shakes are coming from the Tooele Army Depot and you can expect more of them throughout the week.

The base announced on Monday morning that it would be carrying out south-range detonations this week between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Thursday. The military base said its other ranges operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to its Monday operations, Tooele Army Depot warned through its X account that it would be conducting the controlled detonation at 11:45 a.m. Neighboring communities were told they may hear detonations and see smoke.

The base, originally established in 1942, is an active joint ammunition storage site. According to the base, the Tooele Army Depot is responsible for shipping, storing, receiving, inspecting, demilitarization, and maintaining training and war reserve ammunitions.

As the base continues to conduct south-range detonation operations throughout this week, Utahns can stay updated by following the Tooele Army Depot’s X account.