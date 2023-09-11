LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — Two people are facing felony charges after allegedly kidnapping an individual with a machete, according to the Layton Police Department.

Tessa Adams Maldonado, 27, was arrested for the offenses of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Ely Jacob Burns, 35, was arrested for the offenses of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the victim texted his mother and told her he was being kidnapped, according to court documents. He reportedly told her he was being taken to a trailer at the Mountain View Trailer Park.

The Layton Police Department arrived and made contact with multiple individuals inside the trailer, including the victim, according to court documents. Officers reportedly asked the victim to exit the trailer, but the victim asked them to put him in handcuffs and escort him off the property. Officers said he appeared to be in distress.

The victim exited the trailer and told officers he had borrowed money from two people, Maldonado and Burns, to support a controlled substance habit, according to court documents.

The victim told officers that Maldonado and Burns forced him to share his location on his cell phone “so they could come and get their money,” according to court documents. However, when Maldonado and Burns arrived, the victim said he did not have the money or pills he owed them.

Maldonado then told the victim to get in the vehicle, but the victim told officers he saw Burns sitting in the back seat with a serrated back machete sitting across his lap, looking at him, according to court documents. The victim reportedly told officers he feared for his life and got in the vehicle.

The victim said they then all went to the trailer “so they could conduct their business,” according to court documents.

When police arrived at the scene they reportedly found Maldonado and Burns in a back bedroom of the trailer with the machete the victim mentioned, as well as a lockbox containing various drugs and paraphernalia.

Maldonado and Burns were booked into the Davis County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.