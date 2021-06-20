Father tragically drowns at Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has died after attempting to swim out to his son in the middle of Pineview Reservoir, Sunday.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, on June 20, deputies were dispatch to the Middle Inlet area of Pineview Reservoir on a drowning around 1:27 p.m.

Deputies say it was reported that a 37-year-old man swam out after his son who was on a floating device.

“The male was unable to reach the child and went under the water. A bystander was able to get out to the child, but they were unable to find the adult who went under,” informs the County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, Weber County Search and Rescue and Marine Patrol began searching for the man and found him nearly two hours later, around 3:50 p.m.

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our condolences to the family,” they add.

