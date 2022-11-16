SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A hit-and-run suspect in West Valley City is still on the run after allegedly hitting and killing 39-year-old Joel Lewis while he was crossing the road at 7200 West. Robert Lewis, Joel’s father, is now pleading for help, and says he hasn’t slept since he read on social media what happened to his youngest son.

“I saw rest in peace,” says Robert Lewis. “RIP, RIP, RIP.”

He says Joel was on the phone with his mother when allegedly a Chevy or GMC pickup truck hit and killed him.

West Valley City Police tells ABC4 they found fragments of a 1999-2006 Chevy or GMC pickup truck on scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night at 7200 West and 3245 South in West Valley City.

Robert says his goal is to find who did this to his son.

“Somebody knows that somebody is acting different,” Robert states. “Somebody knows that someone is parking their car in a different place. If you are a mechanic and somebody brings out a truck in a headlight out and damaged side mirrors, make a phone call.”

Robert adds that the two weren’t as close as he would have liked, and that he has regrets about that.

Joel has two kids, a 7-year-old son and 7-month-old daughter.

Robert says he is pleading with everyone he can to make sure whoever did this is brought to justice.

“He made a mistake by leaving,” says Robert. “He left my son lying in the road dying or dead and he didn’t know that and he needs to be accountable. That’s all there is to it and we need the public to help.”

Police say the suspect’s vehicle will have damage to the driver-side headlight and side rear-view mirror.

If you know anything regarding this incident, please call the West Valley City Police non-emergency line at 801-840-4000.