SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash involving a wrong-way driver on northbound I-15 closed the interstate for several hours on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Jalaine Hawkes told ABC4 the crash happened near 2300 North in Salt Lake County just before 2 a.m. A female driver allegedly drove the wrong and crashed into a male driver, causing both vehicles to block all lanes on I-15.

Hawkes said both drivers needed to be extricated from their cars. The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The man reportedly died on the scene due to his injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe the woman may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.

Traffic was detoured from I-15 at Warm Springs Road, with Utah Highway Patrol recommending drivers take I-215 to get back onto I-15.

I-15 is expected to reopen to a normal flow of traffic by 7:30 a.m.