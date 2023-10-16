SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was struck and killed by a TRAX train on Monday afternoon.

A Northbound Blue-Line TRAX train was decelerating as it approached the Historic Sandy Station when an unidentified female stepped out onto the tracks at the intersection of 9000 South and 150 East.

A Bus Bridge is placed for TRAX riders between Midvale Station and Sandy Expo Station for the foreseeable future.

Investigators are on the scene and 9000 South has been closed in both directions until the investigation can be concluded and the train moved from the scene.

Utah Transit Authority reminds pedestrians to obey all signals and always cross at crosswalks.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update readers as more information becomes available.