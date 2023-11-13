AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Southbound lanes on I-15 in American Fork turned into a parking lot on Monday morning, Nov. 13, after a fatal car crash near 500 East.
According to authorities at least two cars were involved in the crash. UDOT traffic cameras after the incident show cars parked bumper-to-bumper along the interstate just after the crash.
Details on the crash are limited, however, authorities have confirmed at least one person has died.
Commuters are encouraged to take an alternate route, such as US-89 while troopers investigate the crash and clear the scene.
This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.