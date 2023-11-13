AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Southbound lanes on I-15 in American Fork turned into a parking lot on Monday morning, Nov. 13, after a fatal car crash near 500 East.

According to authorities at least two cars were involved in the crash. UDOT traffic cameras after the incident show cars parked bumper-to-bumper along the interstate just after the crash.

Traffic backed up bumper-to-bumper along I-15 in American Fork (courtesy: UDOT)

Details on the crash are limited, however, authorities have confirmed at least one person has died.

Commuters are encouraged to take an alternate route, such as US-89 while troopers investigate the crash and clear the scene.