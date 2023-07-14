SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One person was killed in a vehicle crash on I-15 in North Salt Lake on Friday, July 14, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred in the morning near the northbound I-15 to the U.S. 89 off-ramp by 2300 N Beck Street in Salt Lake City, near Davis County.

Sergeant Cameron Roden with UHP says that a single vehicle went off and hit the bridge support, with the only occupant pronounced dead at the scene.

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) closed the U.S. 89 off-ramp while crews cleared the roadway.

No further information has been released on the reason for the accident such as if other cars were involved or if speed played a factor.