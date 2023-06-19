SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 29-year-old man was killed after crashing into a traffic sign support pole outside Park City on Monday, June 19, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

Officials say the man was driving a black Nissan Armada shortly after midnight when the crash occurred.

Courtesy of Utah DPS

He was reportedly heading northbound on SR 224 outside Park City before running off the road to the right and striking a traffic pole.

The man was the only the person inside the car, and he required extrication from the vehicle.

Officials say he was confirmed deceased shortly after being transported from the scene.

The car had previously been reported for driving at excessive speeds on Park City’s Main Street, officials say.

Investigators are currently working to determine what contributed to the car going off the road.

No further information is available at this time.