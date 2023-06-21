SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was killed in a rollover crash in Parley’s Canyon on Monday, June 19, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., a man, identified as Vincent Hakizuwera, 29, of Texas, was driving a Freightliner semi-tractor with an attached trailer up Parley’s Canyon.

He was reportedly driving westbound on I-80 at Lambs Canyon, milepost 136.

DPS states that Hakizuwera “failed to negotiate the curve” and lost control of the vehicle. The semi-truck reportedly rolled onto the driver’s side and slid down the road to the right.

“The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side, blocking multiple right lanes, facing east,” DPS states.

Officials say Hakizuwera was partially ejected and died in the crash.

All westbound lanes were reportedly closed at Lambs Canyon while traffic was diverted eastbound. Lane one reopened three hours after the crash, around 12:30 a.m., DPS states.

All others remained closed while the tow truck loaded the vehicle.

No further information is available at this time.