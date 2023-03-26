RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) — A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on crash that caused both vehicles to burst into flames early Sunday morning, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

On March 26, shortly before 3 a.m., Weber Dispatch received a call regarding a wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes on I-15 in the Riverdale area.

DPS states that at 400 N, the wrong-way vehicle collided head-on with a “fully loaded semi-truck.” Both vehicles reportedly caught on fire.

The driver and passenger of the semi-truck were able to escape the cab of the truck, DPS states, while the driver of the wrong-way vehicle died at the scene.

Fire personnel reportedly worked on the fully engulfed fire for a couple hours, and the freeway was closed in both directions from 2700 N in Pleasant View to 400 N in Marriott-Slaterville.

The driver and passenger of the semi-truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries, DPS states.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

No further information is currently available.