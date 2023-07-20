SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A new art installation, Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0, opened at Fashion Place, and features several bright red swings.

According to a press release from Fashion Place, the new art installation draws inspiration from the lively street markets of Latin America.

“The designers wanted to bring that same sense of community to this installation — encouraging everyone to come together and have engaging interactions with one another,” the press release states.

Each swing is surrounded by a bright red frame, which was made to look like small red homes or “casas.” Each swing also features a border of lights lining the base of the frame.

Courtesy of Fashion Place Courtesy of Fashion Place Courtesy of Fashion Place

“The lights release a radiant glow when someone’s home and dim when the house is empty to welcome the next visitor creating a warm, inviting space for all to enjoy,” the press release states.

The art installation was designed by Esrawe and Cadena, both celebrated designers who have joined together to establish the firm E+C, based in Mexico City.

The swings will remain open from July 21 through August 20. Fashion Place Mall says to post, tag, and share your photos on social media with #MiCasa23.