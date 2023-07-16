FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — Farmington Canyon is closed until August 3 for road repairs, according to the Davis Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Forest Service has temporarily closed Farmington Canyon Rd. at the request of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Courtesy of Davis Co. Sheriff’s Office

Officials say road maintenance crews will be doing major repairs to the road.

“Ward Canyon Road (#177) and Skyline Drive are currently open to access the National Forest, including the Campground and Bountiful Peak Summer Home Area,” the sheriff’s office stated.

No further information is available at this time.