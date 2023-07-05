OREM, Utah (ABC4) — The parents of a girl who died last year are suing the Orem Police Department and several authorities for allegedly failing to intervene in domestic abuse, which they believe led to her death.

Rena Nguyen, 20, died on Oct. 3, 2021, after two days in the hospital due to a gunshot wound to the head. It was declared a suicide by the OPD, but her parents are claiming something is wrong with that conclusion.

On the morning of Oct. 1, around 9:45 a.m., OPD received a call from Nguyen’s friend claiming Nguyen texted her the following: “I just put a loaded gun with the safety off to my head. I can’t keep doing this. I want to live but not like this.”

In response, Officer Wolken with the OPD called Nguyen about the text she sent. Nguyen allegedly denied sending the text and said she did not want police assistance. Wolken asked for her location, and when she would not tell him, he did not attempt to visit any locations Nguyen was known to frequent.

Then at 10:20 a.m., only 33 minutes after the initial call, Nguyen’s boyfriend called and said, “My girlfriend just shot herself in the head.” This reportedly occurred at her boyfriend’s residence, where she also used to live. Upon arrival, Nguyen was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to a hospital and died two days later.

While officials declared it a suicide, the evidence allegedly suggests otherwise. According to the lawsuit, OPD Detective Jeffrey Randall noted that there was evidence the firearm was manipulated after Nguyen was shot. OPD personnel recovered a handgun in the hallway with a magazine removed and a chambered round, and a bullet casing was located nearby.

Det. Randall reportedly concluded that those facts “are inconsistent with the account that the victim shot herself,” the lawsuit states. Det. Randall also allegedly reported that Nguyen’s boyfriend appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to the lawsuit, officers knew that Nguyen was in a relationship with a man who physically, sexually, and emotionally abused her. They also knew he allegedly threatened her with deadly violence on several occasions. Nguyen reportedly informed the OPD of these incidents, but according to her parents, the OPD repeatedly failed to intervene.

“As a result of this failure to intervene, [Nguyen] lost her life,” the lawsuit states.

In one instance, on Dec. 1, 2020, Nguyen allegedly called 911 in fear of her safety because her boyfriend was swinging firearms around her while intoxicated. According to the lawsuit, Officer Cazier and OPD knew that Nguyen was in danger, but took no further action.

According to Nguyen’s parents, regardless of the manner of death, Nguyen would not have been fatally shot had OPD fulfilled its statutory duty to confiscate her boyfriend’s weapons and arrest him.