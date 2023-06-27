WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A family is speaking out after being in a near-deadly motorcycle crash earlier this month, saying they want people to look out for motorcycles and take every step they can to be safe when out on the roads.

“I remember being in the ambulance and trying to figure out, you know, if my daughter was okay,” said Brandon Bangerter.

Courtesy: Caren Bangerter

Brandon said that he was riding his motorcycle with his 12-year-old daughter Aubree on the back near 3500 S and 6200 W when suddenly a red van rolled through a stop sign and pulled out in front of them.

“I saw it out of the corner of my eye and I didn’t think they would come out at me…right at the very end they pulled out right in front of me and there was nothing I could do,” he said.

His wife, Caren Bangerter, was following closely behind them in her car and shared that she was terrified when she saw the smashed red van as well as the motorcycle and Brandon on the ground, who had sustained an intense head injury.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s going to die’. There was blood all over the road and he was just, like struggling. He couldn’t get up, he couldn’t move and it’s a miracle that he survived,” she said.

She said that their daughter had flown 10-12 feet away from the motorcycle.

“I was crying and I was like, oh, my gosh, my kid, what’s going to happen to my kid?” she said.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, so far this year there have been 18 fatalities with motorcycle crashes and nine since the start of the 100 deadliest days of summer, the period of time from Memorial Day to Labor Day where they see an increase of fatalities on the road.

Courtesy: Caren Bangerter

This after last year was a record year for motorcycle fatalities with 50 — a number they hadn’t seen since 1994 and one that Sgt. Cameron Roden with UHP said they hope to not see again.

“Check that blind spot, check for them [motorcycles] oncoming because they’re going to be a smaller target that’s harder to see,” said Sgt. Roden.

He said that in 2022, motorcycle crashes were 10 times more likely to result in death. He said that less than 3% of Utah’s registered vehicles are motorcycles but accounted for 15.7 percent of deaths on the roads that year.

Motorcycle accidents are also up from this time last year. According to Roden, there have been 3 fatalities this week, 9 since Memorial Day, and a total of 18 fatalities this year. Compared to last year, which had 23 fatalities in the entire year, and only 7 by the end of June.

Sgt. Roden shared how everyone can do their part to watch for motorcyclists and keep Utah’s roads safe.

“For motorists, we need to make sure we are driving and being attentive, not driving distracted or impaired and really making an effort to watch out and pay attention to what’s on the road. For motorcyclists, they need to make sure they’re obeying the rules of the road, making sure they’re a defensive driver, have the proper equipment,” he said. He also recommended taking training courses.

In the crash, both Brandon and Aubree needed life-saving surgeries. Aubree was wearing a helmet, her injuries included a shattered pelvis, two broken teeth, and a fractured vertebrae in her neck. Brandon shared that he usually wears a helmet but wasn’t that day as it was a short ride down the road and also wants to remind motorcyclists to always wear one, even for a short distance. His injuries include a collapsed lung and broken ribs. Both are looking for at least twelve weeks of recovery.

Caren says the experience has been a living nightmare – and they just want people to remember to be more aware when behind the wheel and look out for others.

“People, try to take extra time to get where they’re going and just watch out for other people and motorcycles…because this is the time of year there will be a lot out there,” Brandon said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family with hospital expenses.