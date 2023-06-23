TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Taylorsville family is remembering a science teacher at Bennion Junior High School that unexpectedly passed away earlier this week. He was a father of three, and his wife of 18 years, Lindsay Ramsey, said that his family was his whole world.



The two had gone on a cruise to Alaska last week – which she recounted as a wonderful experience where they went whale watching, saw the Totem Bight State Park and a lumberjack show. When they arrived back in Seattle on Sunday where the trip started, she said that Joshua started to feel unwell, which continued as they flew back home Monday.

She said they thought he was catching a cold and that he took cold medicine when they got home and went to bed. The next morning, she was devastated to find he wouldn’t wake up.

“We went to bed that [Monday] night and then I woke up Tuesday and when I went to go check on him, he was gone,” she said.

She said they called 9-1-1 and police told her he had died in his sleep from a pulmonary embolism.

She shared that he was well-loved by students and staff, adding that she received countless messages from parents of students sharing how much Joshua will be missed.

“Just saying how much their kids loved Mr. Ramsey and I’ve had people reach out to me just recently and say ‘my kids were so excited because they knew they were going to have Mr. Ramsey this upcoming school year and how sad they are that he’s gone,” she said.

Comments on his obituary carry that sentiment – showing how much he meant to the community, recounting how he included daily jokes and made learning fun, as well as always being so kind and caring to his students.

Lindsay shared that he was a man of many interests, including karate and crotchet. She says he went into teaching in his thirties and began student teaching at Bennion Junior High and loved the school so much that he continued teaching there. He was a kind and intelligent man and his family was his world. She said he had a big heart and was always there for others.



“He was the kind of person that would hold the door for you and thought about others and he just was such a sweet, kind, gentle person.”

A GoFundMe was started for those who wish to donate for funeral expenses.