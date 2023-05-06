SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The family of a girl who’s been missing in Utah for almost 2 years has increased the reward to $30,000 for information leading to her return. She is believed to be a victim of human trafficking.

Kandis “Brooklyn” Harris, now 18 years old, went missing in July of 2021 after running away from the Odyssey House in Salt Lake City where she was receiving treatment.

The reward for information leading to Harris’ whereabouts increased by $10,000 to a total of $30,000, according to her aunt Breann Sager’s social media. She said her case is now classified as a cold case with the Salt Lake Police Department Homicide Department.

Sagers said anyone providing information on her niece’s whereabouts would not need to stand on a jury trial or participate in any other way, “you can just run.”

Over the past 22 months, multiple human trafficking advocacy groups have been involved in the search, including Exitus and Road Warriors.

“Since picking up this case in the middle of August, we’ve had a couple of arrests of individuals,” Exitus spokesperson Amber Kehl said. “We do believe Kandis is a high-risk minor who has found herself in a situation where her ability to choose has been taken from her.”

Harris’ grandmother and legal guardian Diane Carpenter shared her experience on the one-year anniversary of her granddaughter’s disappearance.

“There’s times you get the feeling like she’s gone,” she said. “And then you get this guilt feeling what if she isn’t gone? What if she is out there?”

When she was last seen in Salt Lake City, Harris was 5 feet 2 inches and 125 pounds with dyed dark hair. She is a natural blonde, according to her family’s social media.

Anyone with information can call the following numbers:

Salt Lake City Police: 801-799-3000

We Help the Missing Tip Line: 866-660-4025

To remain anonymous, the family says to call Jason Jensen: (801) 759-2248