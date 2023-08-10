PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — The family of the Provo man who was shot and killed by the FBI Wednesday morning has released a statement.
Craig Robertson, who was in his late 70’s, allegedly threatened to kill President Joe Biden on social media leading to an encounter with the FBI. While attempting to serve a search and arrest warrant, Robertson was shot and killed by FBI agents.
His family said they are shocked and devastated by the “senseless and tragic” killing of Robertson. They say he was a beloved father and brother, and they are mourning the loss of a “good and decent man,” according to the statement.
His family said that Robertson was active in his local church congregation. “He loved Jesus Christ with all his heart,” according to the statement.
The family stated that Robertson was a sportsman and hunter. He was reportedly a “firearm enthusiast,” collector, and gunsmith, who “staunchly supported the constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms for the purposes of providing food and protection for his family and home.”
According to his family, Robertson saw this country as a “God-inspired and God-blessed land of liberty.”
His family said he was frustrated and distraught by the “present and on-going erosions to our constitutionally protected freedoms and the rights of free citizens,” brought by what he reportedly observed to be a “corrupt and overreaching government,” according to the statement.
His family called him an elderly and mostly homebound man, saying there was little he could do except voice protest through social media.
“Though his statements were intemperate at times, he has never, and would never, commit any act of violence against another human being over a political or philosophical disagreement,” his family stated.
Robertson’s family said that they have no personal animosity toward those involved in his death.
The family’s full statement is provided below.
We, the family of Craig Deeluew Robertson, are shocked and devastated by the senseless and tragic killing of our beloved father and brother, and we fervently mourn the loss of a good and decent man.
The Craig Robertson we knew was a kind and generous person who was always willing to assist another in need, even when advanced age, limited mobility, and other physical challenges made it more difficult and painful for him to do so. He often used his expert woodworking skills to craft beautiful and creative items for others, including toys such as sleighs, rocking horses, and bubble gum dispensers for the children of friends and neighbors at Christmas time.
He was active in his local church congregation and loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all his heart. He was a devoted dog lover all his life, and he lavished his animals with love and affection. He was a lover of history and an avid reader of every kind of book. In his younger years, he was a sportsman and hunter. He was a firearm enthusiast, collector and gunsmith, who staunchly supported the constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms for the purposes of providing food and protection for his family and home. As a safety inspector in the steel industry, he worked diligently and conscientiously to safeguard the lives and well-being of untold thousands who would use, and benefit from, the numerous industrial and public works projects he was responsible for during the course of a decades-long career.
Craig loved this country with all his heart. He saw it as a God-inspired and God-blessed land of liberty. He was understandably frustrated and distraught by the present and on-going erosions to our constitutionally protected freedoms and the rights of free citizens wrought by what he, and many others in this nation, observed to be a corrupt and overreaching government. As an elderly–and largely homebound–man, there was very little he could do but exercise his First Amendment right to free speech and voice his protest in what has become the public square of our age–the internet and social media. Though his statements were intemperate at times, he has never, and would never, commit any act of violence against another human being over a political or philosophical disagreement.
As our family processes the grief and pain of our loss, we would have it be known that we hold no personal animosity towards those individuals who took part in the ill-fated events of the morning of August 9, 2023, which resulted in Craig’s death. We ask that the media and public respect our family members’ privacy and give us the time and space needed to come to terms with the sad tragedy of these events.