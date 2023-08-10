PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — The family of the Provo man who was shot and killed by the FBI Wednesday morning has released a statement.

Craig Robertson, who was in his late 70’s, allegedly threatened to kill President Joe Biden on social media leading to an encounter with the FBI. While attempting to serve a search and arrest warrant, Robertson was shot and killed by FBI agents.

His family said they are shocked and devastated by the “senseless and tragic” killing of Robertson. They say he was a beloved father and brother, and they are mourning the loss of a “good and decent man,” according to the statement.

His family said that Robertson was active in his local church congregation. “He loved Jesus Christ with all his heart,” according to the statement.

The family stated that Robertson was a sportsman and hunter. He was reportedly a “firearm enthusiast,” collector, and gunsmith, who “staunchly supported the constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms for the purposes of providing food and protection for his family and home.”

According to his family, Robertson saw this country as a “God-inspired and God-blessed land of liberty.”

His family said he was frustrated and distraught by the “present and on-going erosions to our constitutionally protected freedoms and the rights of free citizens,” brought by what he reportedly observed to be a “corrupt and overreaching government,” according to the statement.

His family called him an elderly and mostly homebound man, saying there was little he could do except voice protest through social media.

“Though his statements were intemperate at times, he has never, and would never, commit any act of violence against another human being over a political or philosophical disagreement,” his family stated.

Robertson’s family said that they have no personal animosity toward those involved in his death.

The family’s full statement is provided below.